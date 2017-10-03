NFL, NFLPA meet to discuss player social activism

The NFL and NFL Players Association met Tuesday to discuss social activism by NFL players, the two groups announced in a joint statement.

"The NFL and NFLPA met today to discuss the important issue of social activism by NFL players," the statement read. "Roger Goodell, DeMaurice Smith, Eric Winston, Robert Kraft, John Mara, Art Rooney and other player leaders engaged in a productive conversation. We are all committed to an ongoing dialogue."

The meeting comes a week after a group of eight players, more than half of NFL team owners and Goodell met at league headquarters in New York to discuss social issues important to players.

In addition to those two meetings, Malcolm Jenkins, Anquan Boldin and Torrey Smith along with Goodell and Eagles owner Jeffery Lurie met with Philadelphia community leaders last month to get a better understanding of the criminal justice system.

Jenkins, Boldin and Smith invited Goodell and Lurie to join them in meeting with community leaders, which included Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross and community advocates for incarceration and bail reform. Eagles defensive end Chris Long and safety Rodney McLeod also accompanied the group.