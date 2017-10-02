Josh Norman injures ribs, won't return vs. Chiefs

Washington is down a corner in prime time.

Josh Norman injured his ribs during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs and won't return to the game, the team announced. Norman exited the game just before halftime after assisting on a tackle of Chiefs receiver Chris Conley.

ESPN's Lisa Salters reported that Redskins coach Jay Gruden told her Norman is undergoing X-rays for the injury. Norman left for the locker room under his own power late in the second quarter.

Norman is considered one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL. He signed a $75 million contract with the Redskins in 2016 and was a First Team All-Pro selection with the Carolina Panthers in 2015.