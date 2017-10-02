Jerry's World is Still State of the Art

When the Cowboys AT&T Stadium was built in 2009, it became a highlight of Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame career. Nicknamed Jerry's World, AT&T Stadium has already held events like: Super Bowl XLV, the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship, and the 2014 NCAA Men's Final Four.

In the short time of existence, this stadium has become the mecca of sports and entertainment in Texas. From the massive video screen to the Miller Lite Club, let's take a quick tour of AT&T Stadium.

The clearly impressive AT&T Stadium is located in Arlington, TX, but it's not the only place to have fun in the city. In a span of 2.5 miles, you could attend a Cowboys game, then head over to Globe Life Park in Arlington, to watch the Texas Rangers, and lastly with the few remaining hours of the day, you can go to Six Flags Over Texas. Not a bad way to spend a weekend.

The Cowboys have one of the largest video boards in the NFL, with 25,000 square feet of video display. It's so big that it's been hit a few times by punts over the years, although thankfully, that doesn't happen very often.

In most stadiums, players take the field by running out of the tunnel. At AT&T Stadium, they do things a little differently. The Miller Lite Club gives fans closer access to the team, so now when the Cowboys come to the field, they run through a tunnel of fans.