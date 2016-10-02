Game facts: Redskins at Chiefs (Redskins facts)

Going for No. 1: If the Redskins beat the Chiefs on Monday, it would be the team's first-ever win in Kansas City.

Perfect from deep: Kirk Cousins completed both of his passes that traveled 20+ air yards last week, for 70 yards total and 2 TDs.

Going outside: Per Next Gen Stats, Kirk Cousins had a 158.3 passer rating when he threw outside the numbers in Week 3 (14-for-17 for 214 yards, 2 TDs and 0 INTs).