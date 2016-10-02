Game facts: Redskins at Chiefs (Redskins facts)

News  

 

 

Game facts: Redskins at Chiefs

Going for No. 1:  If the Redskins beat the Chiefs on Monday, it would be the team's first-ever win in Kansas City. 

Perfect from deep:  Kirk Cousins completed both of his passes that traveled 20+ air yards last week, for 70 yards total and 2 TDs.

Going outside:  Per Next Gen Stats, Kirk Cousins had a 158.3 passer rating when he threw outside the numbers in Week 3 (14-for-17 for 214 yards, 2 TDs and 0 INTs). 

Next Gen Stat: The Redskins defense had the fourth-highest blitz percentage in the NFL through Week 2. In Week 3, however, Washington only blitzed on 8.6 percent of pass plays. 

