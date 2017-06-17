Game facts: Redskins at Chiefs (Chiefs facts)

Next Gen Stats: Tyreek Hill and Kareem Hunt have accounted for four of the top 10 fastest speeds reached by a ball carrier this season.

Good vs. deep passes: The Chiefs defense has yielded a 50.2 opponent passer rating on throws that have traveled 20+ yards.

Short passing: In Week 3, Alex Smith averaged only 5.6 intended air yards per pass attempt (3rd lowest in NFL, per Next Gen Stats).