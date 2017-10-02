Carroll: Seahawks' Cliff Avril (neck) to be out 'a while'

The Seahawks are going to be without one of their best rushers for a good amount of time.

Defensive end Cliff Avril will be out "a while," due to a neck injury, Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Monday. Avril is experiencing some numbness down his arm, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Avril suffered the injury in the first quarter of Seattle's 46-18 win over the Indianapolis Colts and did not return. Third-year end Frank Clark replaced Avril.

Avril has recorded eight or more sacks in four of his last five seasons (all with Seattle) and has been important part of the Seahawks' menacing front seven. His loss sets up to have a significant impact on Seattle's defense, allowing offenses to divert more attention to opposite end Michael Bennett and bringing down the unit's overall ability to rush the passer.

Clark is no rookie, though. In his first two seasons, he recorded 63 tackles, 13 sacks and two forced fumbles. The replacement notched four tackles in the win over the Colts, including being part of a split tackle for loss.