NFL mourns victims of Las Vegas shooting

On Sunday night, a gunman, on a high floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, fired a barrage of bullets onto a crowd of thousands at an outdoor music festival, killing more than 50 people, injuring hundreds of others in one of the deadliest mass shootings in American history.

The NFL community took to social media to honor the victims of this tragedy.

Heart of the Raider Nation goes out to Las Vegas: https://t.co/ZBSPSAWRWx pic.twitter.com/clLc6xkE4l â OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) October 2, 2017

ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ for strength and comfort for the family members in Vegas that is affected by this senseless tragedy and lost....God this world needs u â Dexter McCoil (@26Int_Hit) October 2, 2017

Prayers for my city and all the families affected by this tragedy â Kerwynn Williams (@kerwinning_) October 2, 2017

Our thoughts are with the victims and all those who have been impacted by the tragedy in Las Vegas. â Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 2, 2017

People need to love now more than ever. Love even your enemy, for only love conquers hate! I'm praying for you Vegas. My heart breaks â Miles Killebrew (@MilesKillebrew) October 2, 2017

On behalf of the entire Chargers organization, our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas. â Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) October 2, 2017

Prayers out to those family/friends who were affected in the event last night. Vegas is a 2nd home to me to see this happen is saddening ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½. â Torry McTyer (@TheeTorryMcTyer) October 2, 2017

Praying for the victims and their families in Vegas and the people that still reside there!!!ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Donavon Clark (@donavon76) October 2, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and all those affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas. â Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 2, 2017

Prayers going out to all the victims in Las Vegasï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ crazy world .. keep praying â Jordan poyer (@J_poyer21) October 2, 2017

So sad 2 wake up to the news in vegas. Thoughts & prayers are with all the people of Las Vegas & all the families involved #PRAYERSFORVEGAS â AQ Shipley (@aqshipley) October 2, 2017

The hearts of the entire Bills family are with all those affected by the terrible tragedy in Las Vegas. Sending love, thoughts and prayers. â Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) October 2, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and all those affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas. â Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 2, 2017

Praying for all the families and people affected by the tragic events in Vegas! I just donât understand it!!

Matthew 5:4 â Bradley Pinion (@pinion92) October 2, 2017

Our thoughts are with the victims and families of those affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas.#PrayForLasVegas â Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 2, 2017

Lord please be with those in Vegas, help us all. My heart is so heavy â Max Garcia (@MGarcia_76) October 2, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas. â Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 2, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families of those affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas. â Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 2, 2017

My heart hurts for those effected in Las Vegas. This is so senseless. â Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) October 2, 2017

Prayers up for people in Vegas right now ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) October 2, 2017

On behalf of the entire 49ers organization, we are deeply saddened by today's horrific news in Las Vegas. Sending thoughts and prayers to the families and all those affected by this tragedy.

ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½#PrayForTheWorld â San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 2, 2017

I laid my head on my pillow last night, upset about a loss, I wake up 2 the awful news from Vegas. Puts things in perspective quickly.. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½up â Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) October 2, 2017

As we wake up to the horrific news out of Las Vegas, our hearts go out to the victims and their loved ones. #PrayForLasVegas â Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 2, 2017

Prayers out to everyone in Las Vegas. To the victims and the ones who escaped with their lives #PrayForLasVegas ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Rodger Saffold (@Rodger_Saffold) October 2, 2017

Mourning with those who mourn. In great pain and fear may God comfort America and provide wisdom as we fight to prevent such horrific evil â Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) October 2, 2017

Our hearts are with everyone affected by last night's tragedy in Las Vegas. Sending our thoughts & prayers to the victims & their families. â New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 2, 2017

Sending our thoughts and prayers to everyone in Las Vegas affected by this tragedy. #PrayForVegas â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the victims and their families affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas. â Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 2, 2017

My prayers go out to everyone affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas â Brian Robison (@Brian_Robison) October 2, 2017

We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the victims and families of the Las Vegas tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. â Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 2, 2017

Praying for all those affected in Las Vegas. â Breshad Perriman (@B_Perriman11) October 2, 2017

Everyone take a moment to pray for Las Vegas. Pray for peace â Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) October 2, 2017

Everybody on the strip in Vegas, please stay safe ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ praying for y'all â Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) October 2, 2017

Prayers up for the victims and their families in Las Vegas #domesticterrorism â Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) October 2, 2017

So much hate and evil. So sad. The World needs Jesus in a bad way.



Praying for all those affected in Vegas. â Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) October 2, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas. â Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 2, 2017

This is sickening and heartbreaking prayers for Las Vegas â Emmanuel Ogbah (@EmanOgbah) October 2, 2017

âï¸Praying for my hometown Las Vegas and anyone who has been effectedâï¸#PrayForLasVegas â V.XIV.XII (@KaiNacua) October 2, 2017

Our hearts are with all the victims and families affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas. â New York Jets (@nyjets) October 2, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by the tragedy in Las Vegas. #PrayForVegas â Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 2, 2017

Sending our thoughts and prayers to those impacted by the tragedy in Las Vegas. â Washington Redskins (@Redskins) October 2, 2017