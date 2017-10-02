NFL mourns victims of Las Vegas shooting

On Sunday night, a gunman, on a high floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, fired a barrage of bullets onto a crowd of thousands at an outdoor music festival, killing more than 50 people, injuring hundreds of others in one of the deadliest mass shootings in American history.
The NFL community took to social media to honor the victims of this tragedy.
Heart of the Raider Nation goes out to Las Vegas: https://t.co/ZBSPSAWRWx pic.twitter.com/clLc6xkE4lâ OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) October 2, 2017
Prayers for Vegas ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Devin Funchess (@D_FUNCH) October 2, 2017
Vegas...We are with you!!! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Jay Ajayi (@JayTrain23) October 2, 2017
Praying for Vegas ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Khalil Mack (@52Mack_) October 2, 2017
Pray For Vegas!!â Dak Prescott (@dak) October 2, 2017
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ for strength and comfort for the family members in Vegas that is affected by this senseless tragedy and lost....God this world needs uâ Dexter McCoil (@26Int_Hit) October 2, 2017
Prayers for my city and all the families affected by this tragedyâ Kerwynn Williams (@kerwinning_) October 2, 2017
Our thoughts are with the victims and all those who have been impacted by the tragedy in Las Vegas.â Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 2, 2017
People need to love now more than ever. Love even your enemy, for only love conquers hate! I'm praying for you Vegas. My heart breaksâ Miles Killebrew (@MilesKillebrew) October 2, 2017
On behalf of the entire Chargers organization, our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas.â Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) October 2, 2017
Prayers out to those family/friends who were affected in the event last night. Vegas is a 2nd home to me to see this happen is saddening ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½.â Torry McTyer (@TheeTorryMcTyer) October 2, 2017
Praying for the victims and their families in Vegas and the people that still reside there!!!ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Donavon Clark (@donavon76) October 2, 2017
Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and all those affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas.â Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 2, 2017
Prayers going out to all the victims in Las Vegasï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ crazy world .. keep prayingâ Jordan poyer (@J_poyer21) October 2, 2017
So sad 2 wake up to the news in vegas. Thoughts & prayers are with all the people of Las Vegas & all the families involved #PRAYERSFORVEGASâ AQ Shipley (@aqshipley) October 2, 2017
The hearts of the entire Bills family are with all those affected by the terrible tragedy in Las Vegas. Sending love, thoughts and prayers.â Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) October 2, 2017
Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and all those affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas.â Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 2, 2017
Praying for all the families and people affected by the tragic events in Vegas! I just donât understand it!!â Bradley Pinion (@pinion92) October 2, 2017
Our thoughts are with the victims and families of those affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas.#PrayForLasVegasâ Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 2, 2017
Lord please be with those in Vegas, help us all. My heart is so heavyâ Max Garcia (@MGarcia_76) October 2, 2017
Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas.â Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 2, 2017
Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families of those affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas.â Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 2, 2017
My heart hurts for those effected in Las Vegas. This is so senseless.â Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) October 2, 2017
Prayers up for people in Vegas right now ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) October 2, 2017
On behalf of the entire 49ers organization, we are deeply saddened by today's horrific news in Las Vegas. Sending thoughts and prayers to the families and all those affected by this tragedy.â San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 2, 2017
I laid my head on my pillow last night, upset about a loss, I wake up 2 the awful news from Vegas. Puts things in perspective quickly.. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½upâ Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) October 2, 2017
As we wake up to the horrific news out of Las Vegas, our hearts go out to the victims and their loved ones. #PrayForLasVegasâ Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 2, 2017
Praying for Vegas ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Jonathan Allen (@jonallen95) October 2, 2017
Prayers out to everyone in Las Vegas. To the victims and the ones who escaped with their lives #PrayForLasVegas ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Rodger Saffold (@Rodger_Saffold) October 2, 2017
Mourning with those who mourn. In great pain and fear may God comfort America and provide wisdom as we fight to prevent such horrific evilâ Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) October 2, 2017
Our hearts are with everyone affected by last night's tragedy in Las Vegas. Sending our thoughts & prayers to the victims & their families.â New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 2, 2017
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Vegasâ Keith Marshall (@Truthh4) October 2, 2017
Sending our thoughts and prayers to everyone in Las Vegas affected by this tragedy. #PrayForVegasâ Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2017
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the victims and their families affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas.â Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 2, 2017
#PrayForVegas ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/GeWc1YTCzPâ Tyrod Taylor (@TyrodTaylor) October 2, 2017
My prayers go out to everyone affected by the tragedy in Las Vegasâ Brian Robison (@Brian_Robison) October 2, 2017
We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the victims and families of the Las Vegas tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.â Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 2, 2017
Praying for all those affected in Las Vegas.â Breshad Perriman (@B_Perriman11) October 2, 2017
Everyone take a moment to pray for Las Vegas. Pray for peaceâ Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) October 2, 2017
Everybody on the strip in Vegas, please stay safe ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ praying for y'allâ Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) October 2, 2017
Prayers up for the victims and their families in Las Vegas #domesticterrorismâ Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) October 2, 2017
So much hate and evil. So sad. The World needs Jesus in a bad way.â Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) October 2, 2017
Praying for all those affected in Vegas.
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas.â Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 2, 2017
This is sickening and heartbreaking prayers for Las Vegasâ Emmanuel Ogbah (@EmanOgbah) October 2, 2017
âï¸Praying for my hometown Las Vegas and anyone who has been effectedâï¸#PrayForLasVegasâ V.XIV.XII (@KaiNacua) October 2, 2017
Our hearts are with all the victims and families affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas.â New York Jets (@nyjets) October 2, 2017
Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by the tragedy in Las Vegas. #PrayForVegasâ Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 2, 2017
Sending our thoughts and prayers to those impacted by the tragedy in Las Vegas.â Washington Redskins (@Redskins) October 2, 2017
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas.â Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 2, 2017