NFL mourns victims of Las Vegas shooting

  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
On Sunday night, a gunman, on a high floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, fired a barrage of bullets onto a crowd of thousands at an outdoor music festival, killing more than 50 people, injuring hundreds of others in one of the deadliest mass shootings in American history.

The NFL community took to social media to honor the victims of this tragedy.

