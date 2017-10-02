Carson Wentz on Blount's big day: 'That man's angry'

In back-to-back weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles have boiled up something new on offense: utter domination on the ground.

After bashing the Giants for 193 yards in Week 3, Philly ran right through the Chargers for 214 yards in Sunday's 26-24 road win over Los Angeles.

This time around, LeGarrette Blount led the way with a powerful, rumbling 136 yards off 16 totes highlighted by a stiff-arming, 68-yard, fourth-quarter blast that set the table for Philly's go-ahead touchdown.

"That man's angry," quarterback Carson Wentz said after the game, per The Inquirer's Jeff McLane.

It was Blount who loomed as a ghost just two games prior, failing to notch a carry against the Chiefs as onlookers openly questioned his role. The big-bodied power back has served as the beating heart of the ground game ever since, though, in what amounts to sweet justice for a player who many teams forgot in free agency last offseason.

"I don't have any grudges against anybody," Blount said Sunday. "Thirty, 29-[years-old], whatever the case may be, I know what I can do. I know I'm one of the better backs in this league as far as running the football.

"I'm always going to run the football with that passion and with that confidence. But, no, there's no chip on my shoulder."

What should encourage Eagles fans is how the run game has taken significant heat off Wentz, balancing the offense and keeping the second-year passer from having to do everything himself.

"We firmly believe, especially with the type of runner [Blount] is and the type of offensive line that we have, we think that as the game goes we're going to get stronger, we're going to impose our will," Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce said. "We might not be successful early on, but just keep it at -- a defense can only take so much of that."

In an up-for-grabs NFC East, it's a formula that could take Philly to the brink.