Injuries: Bills WR Jordan Matthews to have thumb surgery

The Buffalo Bills' receiving corps will be without Jordan Matthews for the next few games.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that Matthews will undergo thumb surgery to stabilize the digit, according to a source informed of the decision. The receiver is expected to miss about a month.

Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 Buffalo first reported the news.

Matthews' injury is a blow to Tyrod Taylor and the AFC East-leading Bills. The slot receiver scored his first touchdown of the season in Sunday's 23-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, and the chemistry between the WR and QB looked to be building the last few weeks.

With Matthews out, struggling rookie Zay Jones is Taylor's top wideout target. Expect the quarterback to continue to rely on tight end Charles Clay heavily until Matthews returns.

Other injury news we're tracking on Monday:

1. Julio Jones suffered a hip flexor injury on Sunday against the Bills. Per Rapoport, Jones' injury is believed to be minor heading into his MRI this morning. With the bye week, Jones shouldn't miss any time. The receiver was taken out of the game as a precaution, Rapoport adds.