Social media reacts to Larry Fitzgerald's game-winner

Larry Fitzgerald caught a touchdown pass from Carson Palmer in the final minute of overtime to send the Cardinals home a winner over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Those watching all over the world took to social media to express their delight in Fitzgerald's great catch. We rounded up some of the best below.

Fitz makes the 19-yd TD catch for the 18-15 win. "LAR-RY" chants all around. â Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 1, 2017