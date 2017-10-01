Social media reacts to Larry Fitzgerald's game-winner

Larry Fitzgerald caught a touchdown pass from Carson Palmer in the final minute of overtime to send the Cardinals home a winner over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Those watching all over the world took to social media to express their delight in Fitzgerald's great catch. We rounded up some of the best below.
FINAL: Larry Legend to the rescue! @AZCardinals win in OT! #SFvsAZ#BeRedSeeRed pic.twitter.com/E0oZM1NtQEâ NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2017
.@LarryFitzgerald - he's the man! https://t.co/N0ncNI3AGJâ John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) October 1, 2017
WOWOWOWOW.@LarryFitzgerald FOR THE WIN IN OVERTIME! #SFvsAZ #BeRedSeeRed pic.twitter.com/Fyfgl2cuiNâ NFL (@NFL) October 1, 2017
MOOD: pic.twitter.com/ec5Npggb60â Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 1, 2017
Fitz makes the 19-yd TD catch for the 18-15 win. "LAR-RY" chants all around.â Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 1, 2017
Field level view of Fitz's game-winner. #BeRedSeeRed pic.twitter.com/nqPdQR8PIHâ Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 2, 2017
Just put Larry Fitzgerald in the Hall of Fame right now.â CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 1, 2017
