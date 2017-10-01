Sunday's Best: Week 4

Week 4 had some exciting football action that had fans on the edge of their seats. With a quarter of the season already over, divisional races are going to heat up. Scroll through to see some of the best shots from Week 4!

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on Oct 1, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

Shot by the Samsung Galaxy Note8

A Seattle Seahawks Fan in London

This Seahawks fan is about 4,781 miles away from Seattle but that's not stopping him. NFL fans in London have been incredible. Having set an attendance record for a NFL game in Wembley Stadium, they're excited to have American football in Europe.

Hometown Favorite

A true Miami Dolphins fan travels to London to watch the Dolphins against the New Orleans Saints. Even though the Dolphins lost 20-0, this fan still supports their team. Especially London native Jay Ajayi.

Today was a Good Day for the Jets

With a gorgeous day in New Jersey, the Jets welcomed the Jacksonville Jaguars to Metlife Stadium for a barn burner. In the waning seconds of overtime, the Jets sent their fans home happy, with a game winning 41-yard field goal by Chandler Catanzaro.

Texans Continue to Give

For football fans, what's better than going to a Houston Texans game and getting a touchdown ball, probably nothing. With the Texans leading by 33, linebacker Dylan Cole, intercepted Matt Cassel for a touchdown and hands the ball off to a young girl. What a nice early Christmas present.