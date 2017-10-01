Derek Carr injures back in Raiders' loss to Broncos

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr suffered a back injury with a little more than two minutes remaining in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Former Bills first-round pick E.J. Manuel, the team's No. 2 quarterback, came on in relief for Carr but was unable to rally Oakland to the win as the Raiders fall to 2-2 on the season.

Carr, who was 10 of 18 for 143 yards and a touchdown, looked to be shaken up after bouncing off multiple Bronco defenders en route to the ground. The sack sent the Raiders' franchise passer to the sideline medical tent and eventually the locker room.

The Raiders brought in Manuel after playing backup quarterback roulette behind Carr a season ago. When Carr broke his leg on Christmas Eve, the team cycled through Matt McGloin and rookie Connor Cook.

Around The NFL will have more on the injury as information becomes available.