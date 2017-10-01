What we learned during Sunday's Week 4 early games

The early games on Sunday during Week 4 had several upsets. Here are some of our big takeaways:

» The Rams are legit with rookie head coach Sean McVay.

» Cam Newton's shoulder looks just fine.

» Behind rising star quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Texans scored the most points in a single game in franchise history.

Here's what else we learned on Sunday:

1. The reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Month, Gurley took control of the game in the final two quarters, finishing with a career-best 215 yards from scrimmage. The highlight was a 53-yard catch-and-run touchdown on a post route, as Gurley scored via reception for the third consecutive game. New coach Sean McVay has not only rejuvenated Gurley on the ground, but has also tapped into the former Georgia star's ability to make plays in the aerial attack. Gurley fell just six yards shy of becoming the first Rams back since Steven Jackson in 2006 to reach 100 receiving yards in a game. Needless to say, Dallas' defense sorely missed All-Pro linebacker Sean Lee, who sat out with a hamstring injury.

2. Credit Rams coordinator Wade Phillips for key halftime adjustments after his defense failed to stop Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys' offense on four first-half possessions. Taking a decisive 287-126 edge in net yards into the third quarter, Dallas' first four second-half possessions resulted in three punts and a Mark Barron interception before Dak Prescott found a wide open James Hanna for a fourth-quarter touchdown. The Rams dominated time of possession, stonewalled Elliott and came through with big stops on third downs, playing keep away throughout the second half.

3. Already armed with three-time All-Pro Johnny Hekker as the premier punter in football, the Rams' special teams have also benefitted from the league's most productive place kicker at the season's quarter mark. After entering Week 4 with the most kicks (field goals and extra points) converted, Greg Zuerlein drilled seven field goals without a miss, accounting for 23 of the team's 35 points.

-- Chris Wesseling

1. Cam Newton's shoulder looks just fine. After an early interception, Newton threw for three touchdowns and ran for another on a day where Panthers offensive coordinator Mike Shula absolutely owned Bill Belichick and his defense. (That feels strange to type.) The Panthers didn't punt until midway through the fourth quarter, with Newton picking up a few key third down conversions on called runs. He finished with 44 yards rushing and 350 yards of the team's 444 yards of offense, many of which came after Patriots mistakes in the secondary.

2. The Patriots may have the worst defense in football through one quarter of the season. They lack any edge defenders rushing the passer and continue to be flummoxed by confusion in the secondary. Free agent pickup Stephon Gilmore was involved in at least one miscommunication that led to a big play and was called for two costly penalties that kept drives alive, including on the Panthers' game-winning march.

3. Tom Brady is being asked to do way too much. He was hit seven times and sacked three more in another 300-yard game. Brady engineered two beautiful fourth quarter drives to tie this game up, but at other times all the pressure appeared to be rushing him into some missed open throws. New England has no explosive element in the run game (80 yards total) and a defense that can't get stops. At a certain point, Brady is going to buckle under all this weight.

-- Gregg Rosenthal

1. This divisional clash took a pivotal turn five minutes into the second half when Minnesota rookie workhorse Dalvin Cook crumbled to the turf with a noncontact knee injury. The second-round running back was quickly ruled out following a play that saw him lose his second fumble in as many possessions, sending the Lions on their way toward a five-play, 29-yard touchdown march that put Detroit up for good at 14-7.

Back to Cook, whose loss cannot be understated: After the game coach Mike Zimmer told reporters that they are "concerned about his ACL, will get an MRI." The initial diagnosis is a nearly complete ACL tear, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The former Florida State star leads the team this season with 354 yards on the ground at 4.8 yards per rush with another 90 yards through the air off 11 receptions. The drop off from Cook to Jerick McKinnon -- who suffered an ankle injury of his own -- is steep and puts Minnesota's season in a truly dark place. From an injury perspective, this feels like one of the unluckiest franchises league-wide.

2. Detroit's backfield came into Sunday having gone a "league-leading" 55 straight games without a 100-yard rusher. The Lions came painfully close to snapping that streak after Ameer Abdullah gashed Minnesota for 94 yards at 4.7 yards per attempt. While the Lions struggled in pass protection, the line successfully opened holes for Abdullah, who gained extra yards with his highlight-reel cutting ability, despite failing to cross the 100-yard threshold. It was a rare site to see Matthew Stafford checking down into successful run plays to keep the offense chugging.

3. This was a sleepy affair out of the gate with both teams combining for three points and six punts over the first 29 minutes of play before Cook raced off left guard for a five-yard score before the half. Coming off his monstrous, 369-yard, three-touchdown explosion in Week 3, Case Keenum (16-of-30 passing for 219 yards) returned to the land of mortal signal-callers. Sam Bradford's backup was out of sync with his wideouts for multiple drives at a time, especially on Minnesota's final two possessions. On third-and-goal from Detroit's 3, with 2:31 left in the game, Keenum drifted backwards before taking an 11-yard sack from Anthony Zettel. On the following play, Keenum sailed the ball high out of the end zone. The Vikings got the ball back with 1:51 on the clock, but it was not to be as Adam Thielen caught a 11-yard strike from Keenum only to fumble the pigskin away. Game over.

-- Marc Sessler

1. This is rookie head coach Sean McDermott's signature win on the season. The Falcons, trailing by six points deep in Buffalo territory, attempted a cheeky play action fake on fourth-and-1 only to find all available receivers covered beautifully. If there has been a hallmark of the early McDermott regime it was encapsulated in this moment -- tight, smart defense. The win over Atlanta shows just how tight. It took until the seven minute mark in the fourth quarter for the Bills to give up their first passing touchdown of the season. Matt Ryan was hit seven times and picked twice. Tre'Davious White returned a Jerry Hughes forced fumble more than 50 yards for a score. Throughout the tail end of the Rex Ryan regime, one couldn't help wondering what another coach would do with this glut of first-round picks on defense. It seems McDermott, who has the Bills in first place in the AFC East, has found a temporary solution.

2. Kudos to the Falcons, who battled despite losing both Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu at the half. Jones' hip injury may be one of the most significant developments on a Sunday with a few high-profile injuries. Early on in the third quarter, after already having a fumble returned for a touchdown, Ryan attempted to get Atlanta's high-flying offense in gear with a deep bomb. Who was left? Taylor Gabriel, who, unfortunately, was bodied by Micah Hyde. Hyde came up with a crucial pick.

3. If the Bills are able to find a breakthrough on offense, this team will be extremely hard to stop. Tyrod Taylor's only deep threat seems to be tight end Charles Clay, who finished Sunday as the team's leading receiver with five catches for 112 yards. It's not for lack of trying -- Taylor has the ability to hit receivers on deep passes and lofted a few beautiful downfield balls on Sunday -- but something still seems stagnant on offense.

-- Conor Orr

1. Pittsburgh's offense remains a work in progress. After scoring on four of their five first-half possessions (2 field goals, 2 touchdowns) to build a 19-0 halftime lead, the Steelers offense went into hibernation. Pittsburgh punted three straight times in the final two frames, missed a field goal and had an interception on an odd replay review. Le'Veon Bell added a game-sealing TD to end the day after a Ravens INT.

Bell was a workhorse. The running back toted the ball a whopping 35 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns, consistently getting to the edge against Ravens young linebackers. He also added four receptions for 42 yards. It was Bell's first game of 100-plus yards from scrimmage this season. He popped a few big runs (long of 21), but Bell mostly leaned on his patience and vision pushing forward to keep the clock moving. Handing off to Bell on seemingly every first down, the Steelers were content to churn time after taking a big lead. With the defense shutting down a struggling Ravens offense, it was a formula for the win.

2. Joe Flacco entered Sunday having thrown 69 total passes this season. He put up 49 Sunday. It was an inefficient day for the Ravens quarterback, piling up just 235 yards on 31 completions, for a 4.8 average per pass with a touchdown and two interceptions (one tipped on 4th down and one awful decision). Flacco rarely looked deep, and when he did he was either off target or didn't get help from his receivers (Mike Wallace had an inexcusable drop on a deep sideline toss). The banged-up Ravens offensive line gave Flacco no help. The QB was under siege all day, suffered six QB hits and was sacked four times. As we saw last week, this Ravens offense is not built to come back when they get in an early hole.

3. It wasn't a pretty day for either quarterback. Ben Roethlisberger was held under 300 passing yards for the 10th straight game. Big Ben compiled 216 yards on 18-of-30 passing with a touchdown and was officially charged with an interception. The Steelers threw the ball just 10 times following halftime. After earning 175 yards through the air in the first two frames, Roethlisberger completed five passes for only 41 yards in the second half. His rapport with his wideouts still seems slightly off, and Big Ben can't find the touch down the field.

-- Kevin Patra

1. Chandler Cantanzaro's 41-yard field goal with 1:10 to play in overtime was the difference for the Jets, who kicked away a 20-10 second-half lead but managed to win for the second straight week. If the Jets are supposed to be tanking for the No. 1 pick, Todd Bowles and his team simply aren't playing their part.

2. Matt Forte's days as the Jets' primary ball carrier are numbered. Thrust into a starting role after Forte was scratched with turf toe, Bilal Powell ran for a career-high 163 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown. Sixth-round rookie Elijah McGuire also flashed, ripping off a 69-yard scoring run that sent the Meadowlands into a frenzy. The Jets ran for 256 yards on Jacksonville's highly touted defense.

3. Blake Bortles still doesn't look like the answer behind center for the Jaguars, but don't hang this loss completely on the beleaguered quarterback. Bortles should have had a game-swinging third-down conversion to Marqise Lee in overtime, but the receiver couldn't hold on to a well-thrown pass that would have put Jacksonville in field-goal position. Lee later misplayed a punt that helped set the Jets up for Cantanzaro's eventual game-winner.

-- Dan Hanzus

1. Deshaun Watson was spectacular, and not just because he tied an NFL rookie record with five touchdowns and, for a time, posted a perfect passer rating. Having watched all of Watson's NFL snaps to this point, Sunday resembled a turning point for me. Watson developed that in-pocket comfort; the rhythmic bounce behind the line that nearly all of the league's premier passers have. It takes some quarterbacks three years to find it. It took Watson three weeks. What stood out? Watson having barely practiced with Will Fuller, missed him by about 5 yards on a deep shot in the end zone. On his next attempt on a similar route, it was right at Fuller's chest and drew a significant pass interference penalty. Watson is converting the difficult third-and-8s, with down-and-away throws to his tight end. The velocity on his football is invaluable in the 5-15-yard range. He's also completely unafraid to take the deep shot.

2. This, by the way, might have been the most fun I've seen Texans head coach Bill O'Brien have as a playcaller. In the fourth quarter, before Watson's fifth touchdown, he dialed up a jet sweep option that set Houston up at the goal line. There is no section of O'Brien's playbook that is off limits right now. Sometimes, patience pays off. This set of playcalls is almost 2015 Panthers-like, without the power element forcing Watson to carry the ball up the middle.

2a. We mentioned Fuller's return and, moreso than last year, this could mean something for DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins was incredible in his own right, with a toe-tap grab that will probably be overlooked on most highlight shows but was one of the single most impressive acts of precision I've seen all season. Fuller will still slice a defense open with his deep routes, but he seems to be evolving in the red zone. Diversifying your target list when you're close to points is never a bad thing.

3. No disrespect to Houston's defense, but something seemed off about Marcus Mariota from the get-go. He ended his day (6 of 10 for 96 yards, 2 INT, 4 rushes, 39 yards, 2 TD) at halftime with a hamstring injury -- a devastating blow to Mike Mularkey's offense. Mariota was shoving passes into bracketed coverage. For the better part of 30 minutes, he was all but inviting Houston to bait him into leaving the pocket. Tennessee is smart to have rested him Sunday in the second half. Despite Houston's significant point total, a loss still counts the same and having Mariota healthy a week from now still matters more.

-- Conor Orr

1. Coach Sean Payton is curtailing his running back rotation and it's benefiting the Saints' offense. Alvin Kamara was the star of the show in London. The rookie running back was deployed all over the field. Payton isn't afraid to call runs for Kamara between the tackles, which helps keep the Saints' offense balanced and doesn't give away play calls with personnel (something they tipped the first two weeks). Kamara is a mismatch in the passing game, catching 10 balls for 71 yards, including a shovel pass for a game-sealing touchdown. Mark Ingram got the most of the snaps, but Kamara's usage should rise.

The bursting out rookie relegated Adrian Peterson to a bystander. Peterson spent almost all day watching the offense from the sideline. He carried the ball just four times for 4 yards. Peterson was even on the sideline as the Saints salted away the clock. Barring an injury, Peterson doesn't have a role in the offense. He doesn't catch the ball well and isn't a great pass blocker (as evidenced by getting run over on his first snap of the game). If his name weren't Adrian Peterson, there wouldn't be a question he should be out of the rotation. How the future Hall of Famer handles being a clear third-fiddle will be interesting to track moving forward.

2. Michael Thomas is pushing his way up the receiver ranking. Drew Brees' go-to target was unstoppable Sunday, catching 8 of 11 targets for 89 yards and a touchdown. Thomas wins off the line of scrimmage, giving Brees easy pitches on slants. The wideout runs crisp routes, which gets him open against zones or man coverage. Thomas' run-after-catch is sublime, evidenced by a third-quarter weaving first down on a third-and-11 play in which he caught the ball behind the line of scrimmage. The Dolphins started rookie corner Cordrea Tankersley with Byron Maxwell (hamstring) inactive. Thomas picked on the rookie early, but no Miami DB was stopping him Sunday.

3. The same ol' Jay Cutler showed up in London. The Dolphins' quarterback threw an opening drive interception in the red zone after Miami had chewed up 8:23 off the clock driving 81 yards to the 4-yard-line. A sleepy Cutler took sacks, held the ball too long at times, fumbled, chucked off-target heaves and played with no urgency. Basically, close your eyes and picture every Cutler poor start you can remember during his Bears career and you pretty much have it. If coach Adam Gase was furious with his offense last week, his head might explode after getting shut out in London and scoring a measly six garbage-time points the past two games. The head coach said changes could come this week, but we saw no significant ones. Perhaps it's time for Gase to bench Cutler and take Matt Moore for a spin, but he dismissed the notion after the game.

-- Kevin Patra

1. For the second straight week, Cincinnati has looked significantly better on the offensive side of the ball, and it's made them look like a completely different team from the first two weeks of the season. Week 2 under Bill Lazor produced a near-perfect first half from Andy Dalton, Joe Mixon took another step toward owning that starting back role -- at 17 carries Sunday against Jeremy Hill's and Giovani Bernard's combined nine, he essentially has it -- and Cincinnati bullied Cleveland early and often, seemingly always a step ahead of their Buckeye State rivals. The Bengals pitched a shutout until a garbage time touchdown (that required many doorstep snaps before finally succeeding) finally put Cleveland on the board when it was long decided.

2. Big games for less-than-big names: Tight end Tyler Kroft and linebacker Nick Vigil. Kroft caught two touchdown passes (six total receptions for 68 yards) and Vigil was all over the field, constantly getting his nose dirty. The Bengals, who had an 0-3 record that matched Cleveland's entering Sunday, are on a totally different plane than the Browns. That much was clear in the play of players like Kroft and Vigil, who were having memorable days while finally getting that much-needed first win.

3. For the third straight week, Cleveland has taken another step backward. Hue Jackson admitted as much immediately after the game. The Browns were largely inept on offense, starting with a receiving corps that was yet again unreliable. Kenny Britt had a couple of nice grabs, but many more ugly drops, including one that caused an interception. When Emmanuel Ogbah forced an early turnover, the Browns promptly wasted great field position, capped by Zane Gonzalez missing a 48-yard field goal. Defensively, Dalton and Co. carved up Gregg Williams' unit in what was undoubtedly its worst performance of the season. Cleveland was missing key defensive starters, including Jamie Collins and Danny Shelton, but even considering that, this was still an inexcusable afternoon.

"That was as bad as we've played all year," Jackson said of his team's performance after the game.

Jackson pulled DeShone Kizer in the fourth with the game out of reach, but reaffirmed afterward that he remains entrenched as the team's starter.

-- Nick Shook