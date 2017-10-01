Dalvin Cook suffers knee injury in loss to Lions

Disaster has struck the Minnesota Vikings.

Rookie running back Dalvin Cook exited Sunday's tilt against the Detroit Lions with a non-contact knee injury. The team quickly ruled the second-rounder out for the rest of the 14-7 loss to the Lions.

Cook gingerly limped to the locker room following a third-quarter snap that saw him fumble the ball away while tumbling to the turf in pain. Cook grabbed at his knee before limping off the field. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Cook looked "upset" as he departed, with coaches and teammates consoling the productive first-year back.

Pelissero reported after the game that Cook left the locker room in crutches and with his knee in a brace. Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer told reporters that Cook will undergo an MRI and the team is concerned about the young runner's ACL.

The play marked Cook's second lost fumble in as many possessions, but the status of his knee is a much darker concern for Minnesota.

