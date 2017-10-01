Titans' Marcus Mariota injures hamstring vs. Texans

Already trailing to a white-hot Texans team, the Titans are dealing with an injury to their starting quarterback.

Marcus Mariota (hamstring) did not come out with the Titans' first-string offense to start the second half. Veteran backup Matt Cassel is under center. Mariota is questionable to return to the game.

This would be a devastating blow for the Titans in a key divisional matchup. Despite his uncharacteristically sloppy first half (two interceptions, 96 total passing yards) Mariota ran for both of the team's two first-half touchdowns. Without his mobility, Mike Mularkey's exotic smash mouth offense takes on a very different look.

