Around the NFL  

 

 

Titans' Marcus Mariota injures hamstring vs. Texans

Print
  • By Conor Orr
More Columns >

Already trailing to a white-hot Texans team, the Titans are dealing with an injury to their starting quarterback.

Marcus Mariota (hamstring) did not come out with the Titans' first-string offense to start the second half. Veteran backup Matt Cassel is under center. Mariota is questionable to return to the game.

This would be a devastating blow for the Titans in a key divisional matchup. Despite his uncharacteristically sloppy first half (two interceptions, 96 total passing yards) Mariota ran for both of the team's two first-half touchdowns. Without his mobility, Mike Mularkey's exotic smash mouth offense takes on a very different look.

Around The NFL will have more on this story as information becomes available ...

Print
"Dalvin Cook (knee) will not return to game vs..."

Fan Discussion

View all comments