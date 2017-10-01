Marcus Mariota injures hamstring in loss to Texans

After losing to a white-hot Texans team, the Titans now have to deal with the prospect of an injured quarterback.

Marcus Mariota did not come out with the Titans' first-string offense to start the second half after suffering a hamstring injury. He didn't return to the game in the Titans' 57-14 loss. Veteran backup Matt Cassel played under center the rest of the way.

TV cameras showed Mariota on the standing on the sideline during the second half.

Mariota will undergo an MRI on his hamstring, coach Mike Mularkey told reporters following the game. The quarterback suffered the injury on his second touchdown run.

The severity of Mariota's injury is unknown, but it would be a devastating blow for the Titans if he misses any time. Despite his uncharacteristically sloppy first half (two interceptions, 96 total passing yards) Mariota ran for both of the team's two first-half touchdowns. Without his mobility, Mike Mularkey's exotic smash mouth offense takes on a very different look.

Around The NFL will have more on Mariota's injury one it becomes available.