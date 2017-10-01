Julio Jones hurts hip flexor in Falcons' loss to Bills

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones hobbled off the field just before halftime Sunday with what looked to be a minor hip issue.

When Atlanta emerged after the break, the star receiver was still in the locker room and he did not return as the Falcons suffered their first loss of the season.

The team ruled both Jones (hip flexor) and No. 2 wideout Mohamed Sanu (hamstring) very soon into the third quarter. Already struggling to move the football against a stout Bills defense, the Falcons only scored 7 points in the second half in a 23-17 loss.

Jones had three catches for 30 yards in the first half on four targets. Quarterback Matt Ryan was on the run throughout the first half, sustaining four hits and a fumble Buffalo returned for a touchdown.