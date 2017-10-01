Falcons' Julio Jones (hip) will not return vs. Bills

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones hobbled off the field just before halftime Sunday with what looked to be a minor hip issue.

When Atlanta emerged after the break, the star receiver was still in the locker room and will not return to Sunday's game against the Bills due to a hip flexor injury.

The team ruled both Jones and No. 2 wideout Mohamed Sanu (hamstring) very soon into the third quarter. Already struggling to move the football against a stout Buffalo Bills defense, Atlanta sustained a gut punch on their road to remain undefeated.

Jones had three catches for 30 yards in the first half on four targets. Quarterback Matt Ryan was on the run throughout the first half, sustaining four hits and a fumble Buffalo returned for a touchdown. They'll have to fight back without their two best wide receivers.