Tracking major injuries from Week 4 in NFL

Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson cleared concussion protocol after exiting the game in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers for further evaluation. Watson returned to the game in the team's 26-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ravens linebacker Matt Judon injured his ankle and did not return.

Other injuries we're tracking on this Week 4 Sunday:

1. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones exited the game after suffering a hip injury. Jones did not return to the game against the Buffalo Bills. Receiver Mohamed Sanu exited the game due to a hamstring injury.

2. Minnesota Vikings rookie running back Dalvin Cook suffered a non-contact knee injury in the second half vs. the Lions and was quickly ruled out by the team.

3. Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota injured his hamstring in the team's loss the Texans. Mike Mularkey says Mariota will undergo an MRI.

4. Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (knee) is active against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

5. New Orleans Saints rookie linebacker Alex Anzalone has been ruled out after suffering a shoulder injury in the first quarter against the Dolphins. Right tackle Zach Strief was carted off the field after suffering an undisclosed injury.

6. Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree, who is dealing with a lung bruise, will not play against the Denver Broncos.

7. San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde, whose hip bothered him through last week's 25 carries, is active against the Cardinals.

8. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver John Brown (quad) is active against the 49ers. Rapoport reports Brown is not 100 percent and may not play every snap.

9. Houston Texans running back Tyler Ervin is out for the remainder of the game after suffering a knee injury.

10. Detroit Lions linebacker Paul Worrilow was carted off the field with his left knee wrapped. Worrilow did not return to the game.

11. New England Patriots defensive back Eric Rowe suffered a groin injury in the team's loss to Carolina. Linebacker Elandon Roberts suffered an ankle injury.

12. Carolina Panthers veteran safety Kurt Coleman suffered a knee injury against the Patriots.

13. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jordan Matthews exited the game against the Falcons after suffering a thumb injury. Cornerback EJ Gaines suffered a groin injury.

14. New York Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts (hamstring) is doubtful to return and linebacker Darron Lee (ankle) is probable to return to the game.