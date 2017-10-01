Injury roundup: Chargers' Melvin Gordon to play

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is expected to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The former Wisconsin Badger injured his knee in last Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.

In his third season, Gordon is averaging 3.3 yards per carry and has scored two touchdowns.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on Sunday:

1. Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree, who is dealing with a lung bruise, is not expected to play against the Denver Broncos.

2. San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde, whose hip bothered him through last week's 25 carries, is expected to play against the Cardinals, per Rapoport.

3. Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (knee), who was born in London, and wide receiver Kenny Stills (hand), who was born in Eden Prairie, Minn., are both expected to play against the Saints at Wembley Stadium, sources tell Rapoport.

4. New Orleans Saints right tackle Zach Strief (knee) is expected to play against the Dolphins while left tackle Terron Armstead (shoulder) is not expected to play.

5. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (ankle) is expected to be inactive against the Bengals. The top overall pick in April's draft has been rehabbing hard and should debut against the Jets next weekend, according to Rapoport.

6. Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson, who injured his calf last weekend in London, is expected to play against the Steelers, according to Rapoport.

7. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver John Brown (quad) is expected to play at home against the 49ers, but won't be 100 percent and may not play every snap, according to Rapoport.

8. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) is unlikely to play against the Los Angeles Rams, according to Rapoport.

9. The Detroit Lions are expected to get linebacker Jarrad Davis (concussion) back against the Minnesota Vikings but wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring) is not expected to play, per Rapoport.