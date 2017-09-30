Cruz: This is week for Bears to start Mitchell Trubisky

Mike Glennon's four-turnover outing on Thursday Night Football had Bears fans clamoring for a quarterback change, especially as the game wore on and the Packers' lead grew insurmountable. But John Fox never pulled the plug.

The Bears coach said after the game that the team will "evaluate everything", including the quarterback position, in the coming 10 days before Chicago's Monday night clash with Minnesota.

With an extended week in between divisional games, is it time for Fox to sit his free-agent acquisition in favor of second-overall pick Mitchell Trubisky? Just ask the wide receiver who caught Trubisky's first preseason touchdown pass, Victor Cruz.

"I do think that if there's any week for Mitch Trubisky to make his start, to make his debut this season, I think it's this one," Cruz said Saturday on Good Morning Football Weekend on NFL Network. "I think they have some holes that they need to fill, especially at the quarterback position. It just hasn't been flowing as well as they would hope early on. I think Mitch has a shot, man.

"Anytime a young guy gets his first start, there's no easy game to put him into. There's always going to be those jitters. There's always going to be that week of preparation that has to get through and everybody's good in the league, so you've got to make sure that he's ready to go. If this is the week, I think it happens now. "

Cruz was released by the Bears ahead of cutdown day, but caught passes from Trubisky all preseason so he's as good a source as anyone on the rookie's development.

The grass is always greener on the other field, and depending on who you ask, Glennon has already worn out his welcome in Chicago. But the Bears don't want to botch Trubisky's development. Putting him in at the tail end of a blowout to pick up garbage experience is one thing. Starting him in prime time against a division rival, albeit on a long week, is another.