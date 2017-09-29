Seahawks Players Launch Fund For Equality & Justice

The Checkdown's daily collection of compelling NFL stories for September 29, 2017.

Seahawks players create fund for education and leadership programs.

WR Doug Baldwin has been one of the most active players advocating for tangible ways to make a positive impact on society, and now Baldwin and his teammates are launching a program to bring funding to nonprofit organizations. "We've been trying to make a unified demonstration, a unified message, and now this is a unified action we can all take," Baldwin said.

The team released a statement to announce the new initiative.

Julian Edelman shares highlight of crazy interception in a high school game.

Cowboys TE Jason Witten is four years older than Rams coach Sean McVay

"I don't know that I've ever played against a team that I'm older than the coach," Witten said. "In the preseason game [against the Rams] I saw Andrew Whitworth who I've known over the years, a left tackle, we're similar in age, and I made a comment, 'How is it being older than your coach?' He said he owns it. That's a great personality to have. Whit is one of the better left tackles in football. You know, age is just a number. It's all about production and play."

Carson Wentz named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 3

Eagles QB Carson Wentz:

NFLPA Community MVP - donated $120,000 to Canine Partners to provide service dogs for individuals with special needs pic.twitter.com/9w7JqkKYRR â Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) September 29, 2017

Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy spent some time with Stan Lee... 'nuff said.

A post shared by Gerald McCoy (@geraldini93) on Sep 29, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

D'Angelo Williams applied for the Packers RB position with a tweet.