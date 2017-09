Odell Beckham's very public bathroom break was a costly one.

The Giants receiver was fined $12,154 Friday for pretending to be a dog peeing during a touchdown celebration last week against the Eagles, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

In other fine news, Cowboys defensive linemen Demarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford were each fined $12,154 for pretending to shoot guns in the air after a sack against the Cardinals.