Titans WR Eric Decker's Instagram Is Adorable

Friday Follows is our weekly celebration of the best social game from NFL players.

Another week has come and gone, but now it's Rebecca Black's favorite day of the week: Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday.

This week, we're spotlighting the adorable Instagram photos of Tennessee Titans WR Eric Decker.

While we watch Decker's commitment to his team on Sundays, on Instagram we see his commitment to his family. Every week, he posts ridiculously cute photos of his kids, Vivianne and Eric Decker II, that will melt your heart into a puddle and possibly cause a rain delay.

Did you know that Decker and his wife also have their own E! show called Jessie and Eric: Game On? It's my sister's favorite show. I swear.

If you want to feel inadequate throwing a football, just watch Jessie James Decker throw a deep bomb.

How much cuteness can you squeeze into an Instagram post?

First day with a new team and the big guys throw balls of powder at you. That is just cold.

Decker's Wolfpack might be better than Stu, Doug, Phil and Alan from The Hangover. Watch out, gentleman.

Pushing at least 150 pounds of sweetness, Decker has some strong legs.