Twenty-eight things to know about Week 4 injuries

Myles Garrett could make his NFL debut this weekend.

The No. 1 overall pick was limited in practice for the second straight day on Friday and is officially listed as questionable heading into Sunday's tilt versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Coach Hue Jackson added he would huddle with the team's medical staff to determine whether Garrett can play this week. If Garrett makes his debut, he would likely be on a limited snap count.

The athletic pass rusher took part in his first practices this week since sustaining a high-ankle sprain before the start of the season.

Looking to get off the schneid after a 0-3 start, the Browns could use Garrett off the edge to help disrupt Andy Dalton on Sunday.

Jackson added that Jamie Collins (concussion) has been ruled out. Defensive tackle Danny Shelton (calf) and wide receiver Sammie Coates (hamstring) are both questionable after sitting out practice this week.

Other injuries we're tracking around the league:

1. Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (knee) was a full participant but is listed as questionable for Sunday against the Saints. Linebacker Kiko Alonso (shoulder), guard Isaac Asiata (ankle), linebacker Rey Maualuga (hamstring), cornerback Alterraun Verner (hamstring) and receiver Kenny Stills (hand) are all listed as questionable.

2. New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson was taken off the injury report after returning to practice Friday following a rest day. Tackle Terron Armstead (shoulder) was limited in practice Thursday and Friday and is questionable for Sunday. Linebacker Ben Heeney (knee) will not play and is officially out. Receiver Willie Snead was limited in practice and is ruled questionable due to a hamstring injury.

3. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams suffered a concussion in Thursday night's win over the Chicago Bears.

An MRI confirmed that running back Jamaal Williams suffered an injury to muscles behind and around his knee, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of his situation. The thought was that it was a knee sprain, but the ligaments are sound. Williams is unlikely to play in Green Bay's Week 5 game against the Dallas Cowboys, but the injury is not long-term.

4. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) is questionable to play this weekend and was limited in practice Friday. Lee missed practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Other Cowboys listed as questionable: cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) and Nolan Carroll (concussion), guard Chaz Green (hip), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (knee) and defensive tackle Stephen Paea (knee).

5. The Cincinnati Bengals declared wide receiver John Ross (knee) and tight end Tyler Eifert (back) out for Sunday's game vs. the Browns.

6. The New York Jets ruled out running back Matt Forte (knee/toe) and tight end Jordan Leggett (knee) for Sunday against the Jaguars. Right tackle Brandon Shell (shoulder) and linebacker Josh Martin (ankle) are doubtful, while defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder) is listed as questionable.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander (hamstring) was declared out for Sunday against the Giants. Linebacker Lavonte David (ankle) and safety T.J. Ward (hip) are listed as doubtful after not practicing this week. Cornerback Brent Grimes (shoulder), defensive end Noah Spence (shoulder) and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

8. New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle) was a limited participant and is questionable for Sunday. Linebacker Jonathan Castillas (ankle/wrist) and running back Orleans Darkwa (back) are both questionable after not practicing this week.

9. Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil (neck), cornerback Daryl Worley (shoulder) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (back) have all been ruled out.

10. Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians told reporters that starting guard Mike Iupati needs surgery for a bone spur in his elbow and is headed to injured reserve; Arians added Iupati will be out at least eight weeks, meaning he is a candidate to be designated for return. His backup, Alex Boone, will be out two weeks with a pectoral injury. Defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche (calf) will not play against the 49ers this week.

Among those listed as questionable are starting tackle D.J. Humphries (knee) and wide receivers John Brown (quad) and J.J. Nelson (hamstring). If Humphries can't go, the Cardinals have only two offensive linemen to play the left tackle and guard positions: John Wetzel and Will Holden.

11. Denver Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer is questionable to play against the Oakland Raiders with a knee injury.

12. Buffalo Bills tackle Cordy Glenn (foot/ankle) has been ruled out. Dion Dawkins will start for the injured Glenn for a second consecutive game. Defensive end Shaq Lawson (groin) is questionable to play against the Atlanta Falcons after not practicing on Friday.

13. Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (calf) has been ruled out for the second straight game. Linebacker Jordan Hicks (ankle) and safety Rodney McLeod (hamstring) are questionable after being full practice participants all week.

14. The Atlanta Falcons have ruled out linebacker Vic Beasley (hamstring), defensive end Courtney Upshaw (ankle/knee) and running back Terron Ward (neck/shoulder). Safety Ricardo Allen and offensive tackle Ryan Schraeder are still in concussion protocol and have also been ruled out.

15. The Pittsburgh Steelers listed guard Ramon Foster (thumb), tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring), linebacker James Harrison (illness) and safety Mike Mitchell (hamstring) all as questionable to play against the Baltimore Ravens.

16. The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out running back Marlon Mack (shoulder) and center Ryan Kelly (foot) for their game against the Seattle Seahawks. Tight end Jack Doyle (foot) was taken off the injury report after fully participating in Friday's practice.

17. Pete Carroll told reporters that Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (groin) will be a game-time decision Sunday night against the Colts. Baldwin and cornerback Neiko Thorpe (ankle) are listed as questionable, while running back C.J. Prosise (ankle) is doubtful.

18. The Washington Redskins saw many of their key players participate in a limited fashion on Friday: running back Rob Kelley (rib), linebacker Mason Foster (shoulder), tight end Jordan Reed (sternum), safety D.J. Swearinger (hamstring), wide receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (shoulder).

19. Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey (groin) is questionable to play against the Houston Texans after being limited in Friday's practice.

20. Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (chest) did not participate in Friday's practice and is questionable to play Sunday against the Broncos. Defensive backs Gareon Conley (shin) and Keith McGill II (foot) are also questionable.

21. Chicago Bears defensive back Quintin Demps was placed on injured reserve after suffering an arm injury in the team's Week 3 win.

22. San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (knee) and linebacker Reuben Foster (ankle) are both ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

23. New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (ribs) is doubtful to play against the Panthers. Linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee), tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle), cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) and special teamer Matthew Slater (hamstring) are all questionable.

24. Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring), defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (knee), linebacker Jarrad Davis (concussion, neck) and center Travis Swanson (ankle) are all questionable to play against the Vikings.

25. Los Angeles Rams center John Sullivan (hip) is questionable to play against the Cowboys.

26. Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (knee) and tackle Joe Barksdale (foot) are questionable to play against the Eagles.

27. Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson (calf) is questionable to play against the Steelers.