Injuries: Myles Garrett (ankle) questionable for Sunday

Myles Garrett could make his NFL debut this weekend.

The No. 1 overall pick was limited in practice for the second straight day on Friday and is officially listed as questionable heading into Sunday's tilt versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Coach Hue Jackson added he would huddle with the team's medical staff to determine whether Garrett can play this week. If Garrett makes his debut, he would likely be on a limited snap count.

The athletic pass rusher took part in his first practices this week since sustaining a high-ankle sprain before the start of the season.

Looking to get off the schneid after a 0-3 start, the Browns could use Garrett off the edge to help disrupt Andy Dalton on Sunday.

Jackson added that Jamie Collins (concussion) has been ruled out.

Other injuries we're tracking around the league:

1. Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (knee) was a full participant but is listed as questionable for Sunday against the Saints. Linebacker Kiko Alonso (shoulder), guard Isaac Asiata (ankle), linebacker Rey Maualuga and receiver Kenny Stills (hand) are all listed as questionable.

2. New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson was taken off the injury report after returning to practice Friday following a rest day. Tackle Terron Armstead (shoulder) was limited in practice Thursday and Friday and is questionable for Sunday. Linebacker Ben Heeney (knee) will not play and is officially out. Receiver Willie Snead was limited in practice and is ruled questionable due to a hamstring injury.

3. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams suffered a concussion in Thursday night's win, Joe Lockhart reports per Dr. Allen Sills.

An MRI confirmed that running back Jamaal Williams suffered an injury to muscles behind and around his knee, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of his situation. The thought was that it was a knee sprain, but the ligaments are sound. Williams is unlikely to play in Green Bay's Week 5 game against the Dallas Cowboys, but the injury is not long-term.

4. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) is day-to-day and will be limited in practice Friday. Lee missed practice Wednesday and Thursday.

5. The Cincinnati Bengals declared wide receiver John Ross (knee) and tight end Tyler Eifert (back) out for Sunday's game vs. the Browns.

6. The New York Jets ruled out running back Matt Forte (knee/toe) and tight end Jordan Leggett (knee) for Sunday against the Jaguars. Right tackle Brandon Shell (shoulder), linebacker Josh Martin (ankle) and defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder) are all listed as questionable.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander (hamstring) was declared out for Sunday against the Giants. Linebacker Lavonte David (ankle) and safety T.J. Ward (hip) are listed as doubtful after not practicing this week. Cornerback Brent Grimes (shoulder), defensive end Noah Spence (shoulder) and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

8. New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle) was a limited participant and is questionable for Sunday. Linebacker Jonathan Castillas (ankle/wrist) and running back Orleans Darkwas (back) are both questionable after not practicing this week.

9. Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil (neck), cornerback Daryl Worley (shoulder) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (back) have all been ruled out.

10. Denver Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer is questionable to play against the Oakland Raiders with a knee injury.

11. Buffalo Bills tackle Cordy Glenn (foot/ankle) has been ruled out. Dion Dawkins will start for the injured Glenn for the second consecutive game. Defensive end Shaq Lawson (groin) is questionable to play against the Atlanta Falcons after not practicing on Friday.

12. Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (calf) has been ruled out for the second straight game. Linebacker Jordan Hicks (ankle) and safety Rodney McLeod (hamstring) are questionable after being full practice participants all week.

13. The Atlanta Falcons have ruled out linebacker Vic Beasley (hamstring), defensive end Courtney Upshaw (ankle/knee) and running back Terron Ward (neck/shoulder). Safety Ricardo Allen and offensive tackle Ryan Schraeder are still in concussion protocol.

14. The Pittsburgh Steelers listed guard Ramon Foster (thumb), tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring), linebacker James Harrison (illness) and safety Mike Mitchell (hamstring) all as questionable to play against the Baltimore Ravens.

15. The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out running back Marlon Mack (shoulder) and center Ryan Kelly (foot) for their game against the Seattle Seahawks. Tight end Jack Doyle (foot) was taken off the injury report after fully participating in Friday's practice.

16. The Washington Redskins saw many of their key players participate in a limited fashion on Friday: running back Rob Kelley (rib), linebacker Mason Foster (shoulder), tight end Jordan Reed (sternum), safety D.J. Swearinger (hamstring), wide receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (shoulder).