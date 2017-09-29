NFL IQ quiz Week 4: Time to test your football knowledge

Welcome to the Weekly NFL IQ Quiz, testing your knowledge as we head into Week 4 of the 2017 season. Think you know your stuff? Give it a go! Answers will be posted here at noon ET on Saturday.

1. Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt has averaged 8.53 yards per carry through the first 3 weeks of season (47 carries, 401 yards). Since 1950, only once has a player with 40-plus carries over the first 3 games of the season averaged more yards per carry than that. Who was that player?

2. Minnesota's Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs both ranked Top 3 in the NFL in receiving yards after Week 3. Who was the last team with multiple players in the NFL's top 3 in receiving yards after 3 weeks, and who were the players?

3. Jared Goff's passer rating has risen 54.6 points from 2016 to 2017. Goff is on pace to have the largest increase in passer rating from Year 1 to Year 2 since the 1970 merger. Since 1970, only one quarterback has experienced an increase in passer rating of 40+ points from Year 1 to Year 2 (minimum 10 attempts per team game). Who is that quarterback?

4. Odell Beckham Jr. and Mike Evans will face off when the Giants visit the Buccaneers this week. It will be just their second time going head-to-head in the NFL. In their first meeting (Week 9, 2015), the two wide receivers combined for 36 targets (tied for most combined targets by opposing players in any game since 2010). Who did they tie in this category?

5. The 2017 Patriots are on pace for the worst total defense since the 1970 merger (allowing 461.0 yards per game). Which team allowed the most yards per game over a full season in that span?

6. Khalil Mack & Von Miller (opponents this week) rank 1st and T-2nd in the NFL, respectively, in sacks since 2015. Who is tied with Miller for 2nd place with 27.5 sacks in that span?

7. Since 2008, 12 of the 21 games (57.1 percent) between the Steelers and the Ravens have been decided by 3 points or less, including the postseason. Which two other intra-division matchups since 2008 have had at least 40 percent of the games decided by 3 points of less?

8. Chris Thompson currently leads the Redskins in both rushing yards and receiving yards. Who are the only two players to lead their team in both categories for a full season in the last 20 seasons?

9. Since playoff expansion in 1990, there have been 3 teams to start the season 0-3 and rally to make the playoffs. Can you name them?

10. Todd Gurley told Michael Irvin after Week 3 "we're gonna whoop up on your 'Boys." When was the last time the Rams beat the Cowboys in Dallas, and who were the quarterbacks in the game?