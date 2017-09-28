Packers' Montgomery will not return with broken ribs

On the Green Bay Packers' first drive on Thursday, they lost yet another offensive difference-maker.

Packers running back Ty Montgomery will not return against the Chicago Bears after suffering broken ribs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

Montgomery was used heavily before he exited, picking up 28 yards on five runs on the opening drive's first six plays. Rapoport reported that Montgomery suffered the injury early in the drive and played through it briefly.

Packers backup back Jamaal Williams is slated to get the bulk of the carries in Montgomery's absence. Williams, with five carries on the season, is the only other Green Bay running back to carry the ball in 2017.

Joining Montgomery in the locker room was rookie safety Josh Jones, who left late in the first quarter with a back injury. Jones is questionable to return.