The Extra Point: Packers Could Lead Bears in Series For First Time Since 1933

The Checkdown's daily collection of compelling NFL stories for September 28, 2017.
Thursday Night's Bears-Packers game will be a tiebreaker for the ages.A lot has happened since Green Bay last led the oldest rivalry in NFL history.
The @packers & @ChicagoBears are tied in their all-time series 94-94-6
The last time GB led in the series, alcohol was illegal in the US
Here's your heartwarming NFL story of the day.Note to self: Go to a Porsche dealership with mom prior to my next birthday and spend hours there if necessary.
Why we love sports today.
@Fatrob32 & @Truthh4:
Tomorrow wide receiver and return specialist Jacoby Jones is retiring as a Raven.Jones spent the best years of his career in Baltimore, including 2012, when he made the All-Pro team and won Super Bowl XLVII.
This preview for tonight's Thursday Night Football game is wild - literally and figuratively.And if you're interested in more hilarious NFL-related commercials, we've got you covered.