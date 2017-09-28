Packers Could Lead Bears in Series For First Time Since 1933

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of compelling NFL stories for September 28, 2017.

Thursday Night's Bears-Packers game will be a tiebreaker for the ages.

A lot has happened since Green Bay last led the oldest rivalry in NFL history.

Here's your heartwarming NFL story of the day.

Note to self: Go to a Porsche dealership with mom prior to my next birthday and spend hours there if necessary.

Tomorrow wide receiver and return specialist Jacoby Jones is retiring as a Raven.

Jones spent the best years of his career in Baltimore, including 2012, when he made the All-Pro team and won Super Bowl XLVII.

This preview for tonight's Thursday Night Football game is wild - literally and figuratively.

And if you're interested in more hilarious NFL-related commercials, we've got you covered.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0