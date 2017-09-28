Football GIFs For Ordinary Work Situations

For cinematic football highlights, the work of NFL Films has been the gold standard for years. The hard-working men and women have even been recognized with 107 Emmy wins. But despite the prestige, the people producing, shooting, and editing game footage still face ordinary work obstacles, just like we do.

While you might spill coffee on your favorite shirt, they could be bulldozed by a 6-foot-4, 200-plus pound wide receiver. The latter actually happened when Terrelle Pryor accidentally ran into an NFL Films camera operator during Sunday Night Football.

Other than that, it's pretty much just another day in the office.

Your boss calls you in for an unscheduled meeting...

Only to tell you how much he appreciates your diligence and that he's rewarding you with a raise. You instantly realize that he thinks you've been staying late at the office working when you've actually been tracking your fantasy football progress, and using the high-speed WiFi at the office to stream football games.

Later on at lunch, you tell your coworkers about how you stormed in and demanded your due raise, and the boss immediately obliged.

See, whether you're on the sideline with Super Bowl champion Jabaal Sheard or sharing a cubicle with Mary from accounting, it's all just a day's work.

Check out the full video below: