Sam Bradford (knee) will not play Sunday vs. Lions

For another week, it's Case Keenum under center in Minnesota.

The Vikings will be without Sam Bradford (knee) on Sunday when they take on the Lions in Detroit, head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters Thursday.

Keenum went 25-of-33 for 369 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Minnesota's Week 3 win over the Buccaneers.

Bradford was able to rest his knee during practice on Wednesday and did not participate in practice Thursday, either.

The fickle nature of Bradford's knee injury has been difficult for Vikings fans who saw a different quarterback in the team's emphatic season-opening win over the Saints. Bradford was hurling darts en route to a three-touchdown performance with a completion percentage near 85. Should the Vikings be able to tread water without Bradford for another week -- or in Keenum's case, continue to put up some formidable numbers offensively -- this could finally be Zimmer's chance to see his team with stability at the quarterback position and offensive coordinator spot for a majority of the season.