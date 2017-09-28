Week 4 bold predictions: Cam Newton downs Patriots, Jay Cutler's brilliant

Throughout the 2017 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 4:
Panthers put Brady's record-tying day on holdTom Brady is one win from tying Brett Favre and Peyton Manning for most wins (186) by a starting quarterback in NFL history. Cam Newton finds his groove and spoils Brady's big day.
Shady outshines Falcons' dynamic backfieldLeSean McCoy puts up more rushing yards than Atlanta RBs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman combined.
Jay Cutler throws four TDs in game for first time in yearsAfter throwing one touchdown in each of Jay Cutler's first two games with Miami, the veteran quarterback is going to go off. I give Cutler four touchdown passes vs. the Saints. The last time Cutler threw four TDs in a game was Week 2 of the 2014 season.
Jags' bolstering defense smothers Jets at MetLifeJacksonville, after being an underdog for 44 consecutive games on the road, will beat the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. I think that Jacksonville's second-ranked defense will prevail, especially with their ability to shut down the pass, against the 30th-ranked Jets offense.
Elliott's production staying low through Week 4Todd Gurley will outrush Ezekiel Elliott. This may not seem like the boldest prediction, but considering what these two have done over the course of the last year, I'd say it counts.