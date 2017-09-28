Ron Rivera pledges $50K to Puerto Rico relief

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera pledged $50,000 to relief efforts benefiting those who have been and continue to be affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

@CoachRiv2 & I will donate $50,000 to your fund. Thx 4 organizing 2 help our families & friends in Puerto Rico! #BoricuaStrong https://t.co/VE8Y0REgg6 â Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) September 28, 2017

At his press conference on Thursday, Rivera donned a Puerto Rico hat his daughter, Courtney, had worn as a softball player in the Pan Am Games.

"Again, we know the situation is very dire there and it would be tremendous to have the support of the people here," Rivera said. "As I said, whatever we can do to help out, I think it would be greatly appreciated. (They need) food, water and electricity right now. Those that don't have generators are really struggling up there. Getting fresh water and food obviously is the other concern, and then fuel for the generators and stuff like that."

During this week's Thursday Night Football game -- available on CBS, NFL Network and Amazon Prime Video -- the NFL will include in-game messages inviting fans across the country to join in a huddle for relief for those who have been and continue to be affected by Hurricane Maria. The NFL will encourage fans to text MARIA to 90999 to donate $10 to American Red Cross Hurricane Relief.

The Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, New York Jets and the NFL Foundation will together contribute $200,000 to the American Red Cross to address the immediate needs of those impacted by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and other areas. The NFL will also match donations up to $50,000 to the Miami and Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Campaign of Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso. Fans can donate here.

These donations address the specific devastation in Puerto Rico and is in addition to the NFL's previous $1 million contribution to Hurricane Irma relief efforts, which impacted people in Florida and the Caribbean.

Our thoughts are with the people of Puerto Rico during this difficult time.