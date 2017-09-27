The Extra Point: Is Jalen Ramsey the Best CB in the NFL?

The Checkdown's daily collection of compelling NFL stories for September 27, 2017.

The 49ers are going to rack up an insane amount of air miles in October.

San Francisco will play five games and travel 14,920 miles -- more mileage than 13 teams will log this season.

Hall of Fame coach, iconic commentator, and the man behind the G.O.A.T. sports game.

Learn more about John Madden, one of the biggest influencers in NFL history.

âIâm the luckiest guy in the world.â Thereâs no football life quite like John Maddenâs football life. ï¿½ï¿½: #AFootballLife // FRIDAY (9pm ET) A post shared by NFL Network (@nflnetwork) on Sep 27, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

Deshaun Watson donated his game check to NRG Stadium employees affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Disclaimer: The room you're in will likely get dusty and someone nearby will start cutting onions.

Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey has been the ultimate shutdown corner so far this season.

Seriously, QBs targeting Ramsey might as well be playing with blinders on...