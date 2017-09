Sure, we celebrate NFL stars for their superhuman physical accomplishments, but at the end of the day, these world-class athletes are still regular people. They eat, sleep, laugh, and cry - just like the rest of us.

The MMQB interviewed JJ Watt, Patrick Peterson, Philip Rivers, Larry Fitzgerald, Von Miller and Joe Thomas about the last time these big strong dudes shed some tears.

Watch below:

I think I know who I'll be drafting next year in my Emotional Intelligence Fantasy League.