Game facts: Bears at Packers (Bears facts updated)

Oldest rivalry in NFL history: Thursday night will be the 193rd all-time meeting between the Bears and Packers (most in NFL history).

All tied up: The all-time series between these two NFC North rivals is tied, with the Bears winning 93 and the Packers winning 93 (six games have ended in a tie).

Rookie on the rise: Tarik Cohen is one of two rookie running backs with 100+ rushing yards and 100+ receiving yards in 2017 (Kareem Hunt is the other).

Explosive runs: The Bears have 12 run plays of 10+ yards so far this season (2nd-most in NFL).