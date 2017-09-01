News  

 

 

Game facts: Bears at Packers (Packers facts)

Print
More Columns >

Oldest rivalry in NFL history:  Thursday night will be the 193rd all-time meeting between the Bears and Packers (most in NFL history).  

All tied up:  The all-time series between these two NFC North rivals is tied, with the Bears winning 93 and the Packers winning 93 (six games have ended in a tie).

Rodgers struggling on deep passes: Aaron Rodgers has completed less than 50 percent of his passes that have traveled 11+ yards downfield this season (15-for-34). 

Not running much: The Packers have chosen a run play on just 29.0 percent of their offensive plays this season (only the Giants run the ball less). 

Pass protection an issue?:  Rodgers has been sacked a league-high 13 times so far this season.  

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0