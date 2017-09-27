Colts' Andrew Luck (shoulder) won't practice this week

Andrew Luck's return to practice is at least a week away.

Despite some initial optimism that Indianapolis' franchise quarterback would be joining his teammates this week, head coach Chuck Pagano told reporters on Wednesday that Luck is at least a few days away.

"He will not practice this week," Pagano said. "He's still a week away as far as his throwing progression and things like that. So we'll keep him out of practice this week and hopefully integrate him back in next week."

Pagano added that nothing happened to Luck, who underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder back in January, between Monday's comments and Wednesday to make him change his stance.

"He's doing great. Nothing's changed," Pagano said. "We were hopeful, and it didn't work out."

As we noted Monday, the Colts are by no means out of the playoff race. Beating the Seahawks in Seattle would have been a Herculean task even with Luck under center for his first game, so the parameters facing Luck upon his return seem about set. So long as the Colts can get him back for a mid-October to mid-November stretch where they take on all three divisional rivals, this can still be the season Indianapolis was hoping for.

In the meantime, patience remains the key for Pagano.