NFL to encourage fans to join Hurricane Maria relief efforts

During this week's Thursday Night Football game -- available on CBS, NFL Network and Amazon Prime Video -- the NFL will include in-game messages inviting fans across the country to join in a huddle for relief for those who have been and continue to be affected by Hurricane Maria. The NFL will encourage fans to text MARIA to 90999 to donate $10 to American Red Cross Hurricane Relief.

The Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, New York Jets and the NFL Foundation will together contribute $200,000 to the American Red Cross to address the immediate needs of those impacted by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and other areas. The NFL will also match donations up to $50,000 to the Miami and Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Campaign of Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso. Fans can donate here.

These donations address the specific devastation in Puerto Rico and is in addition to the NFL's previous $1 million contribution to Hurricane Irma relief efforts, which impacted people in Florida and the Caribbean.

Our thoughts are with the people of Puerto Rico during this difficult time.