This Pancake Looks Exactly Like Jadeveon Clowney

The Checkdown's daily collection of compelling NFL stories for September 26, 2017.

It's National Pancake Day, so here's Jadeveon Clowney as a pancake - literally.

Eagles rookie kicker Jake Elliott continues to have the best week ever.

Here's video of Eagles QB Carson Wentz promising Elliott his next game check if he makes the 61-yard game-winning FG.

Former FSU players were on fire in Week 3: every RB scored a touchdown and DBs combined for 5 interceptions.

Former Dallas Cowboys LB Dat Nguyen has gone from the gridiron to the deep fryer.

No, this isn't one of those athletes going broke stories, Nguyen runs his own Chick-Fil-A in Fort Worth, Texas.