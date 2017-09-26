This Pancake Looks Exactly Like Jadeveon Clowney

The Checkdown's daily collection of compelling NFL stories for September 26, 2017.
It's National Pancake Day, so here's Jadeveon Clowney as a pancake - literally.
Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 26, 2017
We'll take 10. ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/WWz6mk98OP
Eagles rookie kicker Jake Elliott continues to have the best week ever.
Here's video of Eagles QB Carson Wentz promising Elliott his next game check if he makes the 61-yard game-winning FG.
Former FSU players were on fire in Week 3: every RB scored a touchdown and DBs combined for 5 interceptions.
Every FSU @NFL RB scored this weekend.#NFLNoles » https://t.co/KyugB8K0Nb pic.twitter.com/MCMtNpa7DGâ FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 26, 2017
Former Dallas Cowboys LB Dat Nguyen has gone from the gridiron to the deep fryer.
No, this isn't one of those athletes going broke stories, Nguyen runs his own Chick-Fil-A in Fort Worth, Texas.