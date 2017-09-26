Miami Dolphins reinstate LB Lawrence Timmons

Miami Dolphins linebacker Lawrence Timmons will be reinstated Tuesday.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the linebacker is expected to rejoin his team and play in Sunday's tilt versus the New Orleans Saints in London.

ESPN first reported the news.

Timmons, who signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Dolphins this offseason, missed the first two games of the season. Timmons went AWOL the Saturday before the team's season-opening win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and did not play in the game Sunday. Miami then suspended the veteran linebacker indefinitely two days later forcing him out of the team's Week 3 loss versus the New York Jets.

At the time of the Dolphins' game in L.A., a team spokesman told NFL Network's Steve Wyche his absence was not team or football related.

The team suspended the linebacker but provided little to no details on the reason Timmons left the team the Saturday before a game. Garafolo reported one week ago Timmons offered an excuse for his whereabouts, but after the team investigated, it was determined the excuse wasn't good enough, hence the suspension.

What could have been a four-week suspension, however, turned into a one-game ban.

With the suspension lifted, the 11-year pro should slide back in Miami's lineup after linebacker Mike Hull struggled during Timmons' absence.