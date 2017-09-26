Wentz said he'd give Elliott pay check before field goal

Did I ever think I'd be writing about Eagles kicker Jake Elliott every day this week? No, that was not foreseen. We keep moving.

Elliott shocked the Giants -- and made his old man proud -- with a 61-yard, game-winning field goal in Week 3. You know who else he shocked? His Eagles teammates, including quarterback Carson Wentz, who said on the sidelines moments before the big kick that he would fork over his game check to Elliott if he was able to convert the longest field goal in Lincoln Financial Field history.

Elliott has the proof on tape if he decides to press his teammate on the matter:

For the record, Wentz earned a cool $31,764.71 for his work against the Giants. That would be a nice bonus for Elliott, who's on a not-too-shabby, one-year, $465,000 deal, according to Spotrac.

Lastly, let's commend the social graces of the young Wentz, who went through that entire celebration without having to be bleeped once. In the hands of many others -- this author included -- that scene would have turned into a grotesque carnival of profanity.