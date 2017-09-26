Fantasy Bench Superstars Week 3

Well, Week 3 was... insane. So many games featured great performances from playmakers. And you know what Uncle Ben always said: with great performances come great fantasy points.
Let's take a look at some of those Fantasy Bench Superstars from Week 3 that, odds are, you left to over-perform on the bench. Hopefully next week you won't make the same mistake!
Jacksonville Jaguars TE Marcedes Lewis and QB Blake Bortles
Fantasy Points: 24.2 and 27.56,
Starting Percentage: 1.4% and .5%
Hey, I don't blame anyone for not starting Bortles and Lewis. They were going up against the top ranked Ravens defense! But they showed us that the Jaguars offense is not to be undervalued this season.
Mercedes Lewis having 1 of the most shocking fantasy days in recent memory. 3 TDs! Owned in zero percent of Yahoo leagues #WatchWithTheWorld pic.twitter.com/njq1ZrdRPOâ Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) September 24, 2017
The only FF winner so far is Blake Bortles, who played Mercedes Lewis.â Doug Eddy ï¿½ï¿½ (@DaFantasyFather) September 24, 2017
When you see that Blake Bortles scores 26 fantasy points and they WEREN'T because of garbage time. #FantasyFootball pic.twitter.com/tWOXGOwLTYâ #GoDbacks (@KeithBalanis) September 24, 2017
If you went BOLD and started Blake Bortles or Case Keenum today, this is probably you pic.twitter.com/WVAwQiV3akâ Fantasy Fball Gifs (@fantasyfbgifs) September 24, 2017
Minnesota Vikings WR Stefon Diggs
Fantasy Points: 29.3,
Start Percentage: 44.5%
At this point, Diggs isn't much of a sleeper pick: he's been on this list two out of the first three weeks. We can safely consider Stefon Diggs a top wide receiver in the league at this point. Start him.
Remember when we thought Stefon Diggs couldn't eat with Case Keenum at QB? Uh... about that. pic.twitter.com/vtvBtievrbâ NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLfantasy) September 24, 2017
Stefon Diggs got me 32 Fantasyâ Bobby James (@SayYae_SayYae) September 24, 2017
points. ï¿½ï¿½ Guess who left him on the bench? ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½
I started Jonathan Stewart over Stefon Diggs today. I'm an idiot sandwich #AMA. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #FantasyFootball #FF #fantasy #lol #lolclt pic.twitter.com/uoNfGonSOJâ ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ (@LOLCLT) September 24, 2017
Stefon Diggs' fantasy owners who decided to bench him today. #Vikings #whoops pic.twitter.com/EaaV3F7cKzâ LaKeena McGee (@KeenaMcGee) September 24, 2017
New England Patriots WR Chris Hogan
Fantasy Points: 18.8
Start Percentage: 16.8%
Hogan, that square-jawed lacrosse-turned-football player, has earned his place as one of Tom Brady's favorite targets. With over 18 points this week in fantasy, Hogan is certainly worth a flex spot, at the very least.
When you check your fantasy team and see Chris Hogan on the bench. pic.twitter.com/jGP0YRwibTâ Greg Smith (@SMiTHSONiAN_7) September 24, 2017
Looking at all ththe fantasy points Chris Hogan is racking up and I still chose not to start him ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ pic.twitter.com/DTeFHrSsQOâ Jamel Hudson (@DaHudsonBay) September 24, 2017
Chris Hogan has 20 points on my bench at halftime ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ I love fantasy footballâ Angel Trujillo (@atrujillo_3300) September 24, 2017
Los Angeles Rams WR Sammy Watkins
Fantasy Points: 22.6,
Start Percentage: 31.7%
Like his former Buffalo teammate Chris Hogan, Sammy Watkins has made a case for himself to be a consistent starter in fantasy leagues after a breakout performance against the 49ers on Thursday Night Football this week. The big question with Watkins is can he stay healthy? Injuries have dogged the speedster throughout his career thus far and he left Thursday's game in concussion protocol. Still, when he's healthy, he can be a game-breaking beast.
dropped Sammy Watkins yesterday, today he scores 22.6 points ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ï¿½ï¿½ #Fantasyâ kalupe booze (@kbooze3) September 22, 2017
TFW you left Sammy Watkins on your bench and you check his fantasy score pic.twitter.com/3GOECMby4Gâ chris. (@chriscarter_88) September 22, 2017
I have Sammy Watkins in all 3 of my fantasy leagues. I benched him this week in all 3 leagues ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/NT3rOvRt3câ Matt McGavic (@GeneralWasp) September 22, 2017
How's your fantasy season going, by the way? If happen to be in the basement at 0-3, don't give up yet. Check out our Week 4 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets and turn your team around.
All the fantasy owners who sat Sammy Watkins on their bench tonight.. pic.twitter.com/4hrg85ljGpâ Evan Roisum (@evanroisum) September 22, 2017