Fantasy Bench Superstars Week 3

Well, Week 3 was... insane. So many games featured great performances from playmakers. And you know what Uncle Ben always said: with great performances come great fantasy points.

Let's take a look at some of those Fantasy Bench Superstars from Week 3 that, odds are, you left to over-perform on the bench. Hopefully next week you won't make the same mistake!

Jacksonville Jaguars TE Marcedes Lewis and QB Blake Bortles

Fantasy Points: 24.2 and 27.56,

Starting Percentage: 1.4% and .5%

Hey, I don't blame anyone for not starting Bortles and Lewis. They were going up against the top ranked Ravens defense! But they showed us that the Jaguars offense is not to be undervalued this season.

Mercedes Lewis having 1 of the most shocking fantasy days in recent memory. 3 TDs! Owned in zero percent of Yahoo leagues #WatchWithTheWorld pic.twitter.com/njq1ZrdRPO â Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) September 24, 2017

The only FF winner so far is Blake Bortles, who played Mercedes Lewis. â Doug Eddy ï¿½ï¿½ (@DaFantasyFather) September 24, 2017

When you see that Blake Bortles scores 26 fantasy points and they WEREN'T because of garbage time. #FantasyFootball pic.twitter.com/tWOXGOwLTY â #GoDbacks (@KeithBalanis) September 24, 2017

Minnesota Vikings WR Stefon Diggs

Fantasy Points: 29.3,

Start Percentage: 44.5%

At this point, Diggs isn't much of a sleeper pick: he's been on this list two out of the first three weeks. We can safely consider Stefon Diggs a top wide receiver in the league at this point. Start him.

Stefon Diggs got me 32 Fantasy

points. ï¿½ï¿½ Guess who left him on the bench? ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Bobby James (@SayYae_SayYae) September 24, 2017

New England Patriots WR Chris Hogan

Fantasy Points: 18.8

Start Percentage: 16.8%

Hogan, that square-jawed lacrosse-turned-football player, has earned his place as one of Tom Brady's favorite targets. With over 18 points this week in fantasy, Hogan is certainly worth a flex spot, at the very least.

When you check your fantasy team and see Chris Hogan on the bench. pic.twitter.com/jGP0YRwibT â Greg Smith (@SMiTHSONiAN_7) September 24, 2017

Looking at all ththe fantasy points Chris Hogan is racking up and I still chose not to start him ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ pic.twitter.com/DTeFHrSsQO â Jamel Hudson (@DaHudsonBay) September 24, 2017

Chris Hogan has 20 points on my bench at halftime ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ I love fantasy football â Angel Trujillo (@atrujillo_3300) September 24, 2017

Los Angeles Rams WR Sammy Watkins

Fantasy Points: 22.6,

Start Percentage: 31.7%

Like his former Buffalo teammate Chris Hogan, Sammy Watkins has made a case for himself to be a consistent starter in fantasy leagues after a breakout performance against the 49ers on Thursday Night Football this week. The big question with Watkins is can he stay healthy? Injuries have dogged the speedster throughout his career thus far and he left Thursday's game in concussion protocol. Still, when he's healthy, he can be a game-breaking beast.

TFW you left Sammy Watkins on your bench and you check his fantasy score pic.twitter.com/3GOECMby4G â chris. (@chriscarter_88) September 22, 2017

I have Sammy Watkins in all 3 of my fantasy leagues. I benched him this week in all 3 leagues ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/NT3rOvRt3c â Matt McGavic (@GeneralWasp) September 22, 2017

All the fantasy owners who sat Sammy Watkins on their bench tonight.. pic.twitter.com/4hrg85ljGp â Evan Roisum (@evanroisum) September 22, 2017