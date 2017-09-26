Fantasy Bench Superstars Week 3

  • By Daniel Greco
Well, Week 3 was... insane. So many games featured great performances from playmakers. And you know what Uncle Ben always said: with great performances come great fantasy points.

Let's take a look at some of those Fantasy Bench Superstars from Week 3 that, odds are, you left to over-perform on the bench. Hopefully next week you won't make the same mistake!

Jacksonville Jaguars TE Marcedes Lewis and QB Blake Bortles
Fantasy Points: 24.2 and 27.56,
Starting Percentage: 1.4% and .5%

Hey, I don't blame anyone for not starting Bortles and Lewis. They were going up against the top ranked Ravens defense! But they showed us that the Jaguars offense is not to be undervalued this season.

Minnesota Vikings WR Stefon Diggs
Fantasy Points: 29.3,
Start Percentage: 44.5%

At this point, Diggs isn't much of a sleeper pick: he's been on this list two out of the first three weeks. We can safely consider Stefon Diggs a top wide receiver in the league at this point. Start him.

New England Patriots WR Chris Hogan
Fantasy Points: 18.8
Start Percentage: 16.8%

Hogan, that square-jawed lacrosse-turned-football player, has earned his place as one of Tom Brady's favorite targets. With over 18 points this week in fantasy, Hogan is certainly worth a flex spot, at the very least.

Los Angeles Rams WR Sammy Watkins
Fantasy Points: 22.6,
Start Percentage: 31.7%

Like his former Buffalo teammate Chris Hogan, Sammy Watkins has made a case for himself to be a consistent starter in fantasy leagues after a breakout performance against the 49ers on Thursday Night Football this week. The big question with Watkins is can he stay healthy? Injuries have dogged the speedster throughout his career thus far and he left Thursday's game in concussion protocol. Still, when he's healthy, he can be a game-breaking beast.

How's your fantasy season going, by the way? If happen to be in the basement at 0-3, don't give up yet. Check out our Week 4 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets and turn your team around.
