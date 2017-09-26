Trent Richardson signs with CFL's Roughriders

Trent Richardson is back on the gridiron.

The NFL doesn't have a want for the 2012 draft's No. 3 overall pick just yet, but the Canadian Football League is ready for the tailback's services. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Saskatchewan Roughriders signed Richardson to their roster Tuesday.

Richardson, who played just three seasons in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts, has a story that's well known by now. One of the biggest busts in draft history, Richardson ran for just 2,032 yards on 614 career carries after being selected ahead of players like Luke Kuechly, Dontari Poe and Fletcher Cox.

Despite a promising rookie season with the Browns when he scored 11 touchdowns, Richardson was traded in 2013 for a first-round pick to the Colts, who cut him just a year later after he struggled to gain yards. The former Alabama back bounced around Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens camps in 2015 and 2016, but after infamously missing holes, he never recorded a regular-season touch after 2014.

Richardson joins a Roughrider squad that features fellow NFL veteran OL Bruce Campbell.