Injuries: Nick Perry (hand) back at Packers practice

Green Bay is welcoming an important defender back into the club -- and he's bringing his own club to the party.

Linebacker Nick Perry (hand) has returned to Packers practice after undergoing surgery on his injured hand. The team tweeted a photo of Perry at practice with a cast that has been wrapped many, many times to form a traditional club.

With Perry sitting out, linebacker Ahmad Brooks saw an increased role in Green Bay's overtime win over Cincinnati, playing 31 defensive snaps and recording two tackles and one sack.

The Packers are also struggling with injuries on the offensive line.

The team announced Tuesday it placed Kyle Murphy on injured reserve and signed tackle Ulrick John off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.

Murphy is the only Packers offensive tackle to start the first three games of the season, playing a team-high 219 plays over the three tilts. Starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga returned in Week 3 after missing the first two games of the season. Starting left tackle David Bakhtiari has been out since going down in Week 1.

The Packers host the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football on CBS, NFL Network and Amazon Prime.

Other injuries we are tracking Tuesday:

1. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he's optimistic linebacker T.J. Watt can play Sunday after missing the Week 3 tilt.

2. The Kansas City Chiefs placed kicker Cairo Santos on injured reserve with a groin injury. The kicker had been dealing with a groin issue during training camp and aggravated it on a hit Sunday. The Chiefs signed kicker Harrison Butker off the Carolina Panthers' practice squad.

3. Cardinals GM Steve Keim said on local radio that left guard Alex Boone suffered a pectoral strain in last night's loss to the Cowboys. Boone will undergo an MRI, but Keim said the hope is that the guard is OK. Keim added there is also hope offensive linemen D.J. Humphries (knee) and Mike Iupati (triceps) could return this week.

4. The Detroit Lions placed guard Joe Dahl on injured reserve with a leg injury. Detroit signed veteran guard Tim Lelito to take his spot on the roster.