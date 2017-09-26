Mara 'unhappy' with Odell Beckham's TD celebration

New York Giants co-owner John Mara said Tuesday the team will address Odell Beckham Jr.'s dog-urinating touchdown celebration in-house.

"I do not want to get into a discussion about this, but I will say that I am very unhappy with Odell's behavior on Sunday and we intend to deal with it internally," Mara told NFL Network's Kimberly Jones. Mara's sentiments were first publicized by The New York Post's Mike Vaccaro.

Mara's response comes a day after coach Ben McAdoo declined to directly comment on his star receiver's celebration selection. Beckham had nine receptions for 79 yards with two TDs in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

"We should be talking about the way he played, he made some great plays in the ballgame, some tremendous plays, some game-changing plays,'' McAdoo said during a Monday conference call. "I'd rather be talking about that than a celebration penalty. I mean, it's real simple. I don't want to kick off from the 20-yard line, it doesn't help our team. It makes it tough on the players who are covering kicks.''

It is unclear at this point what action the team might take after Beckham's celebration.