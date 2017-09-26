Former NFL Player Shines on "The Voice"

Prime time, bright lights, and a national stage -- for nine-year NFL veteran Esera Tuaolo, this isn't new.

With an NFL tenure that includes seasons with the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers, Tuaolo has experience performing on sport's biggest stages, including an appearance in Super Bowl XXXIII with the Falcons.

On Monday night, the retired defensive lineman stepped on to a different stage as he sang for his spot on NBC's show The Voice â but, not before sharing his inspiring story:

For many retired NFL players, life after football can be a difficult transition, but for Esera Tuaolo, it was the start of an exciting new journey.

I think it's safe to say you can consider us fans of Esera, as well as #TeamBlake.