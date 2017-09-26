Andy Reid comfortable with Kareem Hunt's workload

Kareem Hunt continues to churn out monster games for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The rookie running back leads the NFL in rush yards (401), scrimmage yards (538), yards per carry (8.53) and yards per touch (9.6) -- minimum 20 carries. His 401 rushing yards are 113 more than the next closest back (fellow rookie Dalvin Cook). Since 1950, only Jim Brown in 1963 averaged more yards per carry (8.58) through the first three games of a season than Hunt (8.53) -- minimum 40 carries -- per NFL Research.

Hunt has touched the ball 18.7 times per game through three weeks. Backup running back Charcandrick West has six total touches the entire season.

Despite the heavy workload placed on his standout rookie, coach Andy Reid isn't going to dial down the usage rate.

"No, I think we're OK with how we're using him," Reid said, via the Kansas City Star. "We're still getting Charcandrick in there for reps, and if the other [Akeem] Hunt comes along here we'll have a third back that we're comfortable with. I think we're OK right now ... I've used No. 10 [Tyreek Hill] in the backfield there where there's pass routes, and he had a carry yesterday. I think we're all right."

Hunt is on pace for 299.2 touches this season, which is the most by a K.C. player under Reid since Jamaal Charles touched it 329 times in 2013 -- including 259 rushes. Charles, however, was in his sixth NFL season. Hunt is tackling a 16-game slate for the first time.

"I've seen enough make it through and I've seen some that hit a wall," Reid said. "If I didn't [give him the ball] then you'd ask me if I needed to give him the ball more. I went through that with Jamaal, at first it was too much, then not enough, it goes back and forth. I just go off of the feel I have and the experience, we'll be all right there."

You know things are off to a smashing start in K.C. when striking a balance between grinding his young runner down early in the season and resting him too much is Reid's biggest problem right now.