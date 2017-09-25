Gronk's Special Birthday Gift For Mom

The Checkdown's daily collection of compelling NFL stories for September 25, 2017.

Jerry Jones joins Cowboys on the field for show of unity before Monday Night Football

The outspoken Dallas owner made a point of joining his players in taking a knee on the sidelines before the Monday Night game against the Arizona Cardinals.

For his mom's birthday, Gronk gave her a gift that only he could

it was his mom's birthday on Sunday and @RobGronkowski promised her something special. pic.twitter.com/tpiu7WbfEv â James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 25, 2017

Suddenly our homemade "love u mom" card isn't looking so impressive ...

Drew Brees checks out the other football

The Saints QB took in the local sports scene as his team arrived in London for this weekends game against the Dolphins.

Ravens rookie returns to his London birthplace for first NFL game

On Sunday, right guard Jermaine Eluemunor fulfilled a childhood dream by playing in Wembley Stadium. The game's outcome probably isn't something he'll cherish quite so much, though.

DJ Swearinger's tribute to Sean Taylor

DJ Swearinger wearing a Sean Taylor jersey out of the #Redskins locker room. pic.twitter.com/h0wU2LwVxi â Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 25, 2017

The Redskins free safety paid his respects to his predecessor's memory.